Pruitt awarded $400K out-of-court settlement in suit against City of Edmonds

An out-of-court settlement drafted last month and subsequently signed by Mayor Mike Rosen puts to rest the long-simmering matter of Sherman Pruitt’s lawsuit against the City of Edmonds alleging racial discrimination, harassment, stereotyping and race-based attacks stemming from Pruitt’s failed hiring process for Edmonds chief of police.

The Edmonds City Council authorized the mayor to sign the settlement at its Jan. 7 meeting. With the mayor’s Jan. 21 signature, the terms of the out-of-court settlement are now a matter of public record.

The settlement awards Pruitt $400,000 in exchange for his agreement to drop all complaints against the defendants — which included the city, City Councilmember Vivian Olson and then-Mayor Mike Nelson — as alleged in his original lawsuit filed Dec. 14, 2023 (more information in My Edmonds News earlier coverage here). Further the settlement states that he will hold the city harmless and not file any future actions “with respect to matters released by this Agreement.” In addition, the settlement stipulates that there is no admission or assumption of liability or wrongdoing by the city, and accordingly Pruitt must pay his own attorney fees.

The cash award will be paid by the city’s insurer WICA, and will not come from city coffers.

Pruitt’s attorneys, Jay Free and Beth Bloom, say they “are satisfied with the outcome.” Free added that, “By seeking justice, our client created a much-needed dialog on the dangers that occur when employers…break the fundamental tenets of equal employment opportunity.”

Read the full history of the case and find links to past coverage in My Edmonds News’ earlier story here.