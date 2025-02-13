Public invited to five RFA annexation town hall meetings and one open house

Edmonds residents are invited to attend five town hall meetings, titled “Annexation Answers: What the RFA Vote Means to You”, to learn about the upcoming ballot measure for annexation to the Regional Fire Authority. Leadership from the City of Edmonds and South County Fire will present information and answer questions during these meetings. All meetings will be held at the Brackett Room at city hall, 121 5th Avenue N.

– Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

– Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

– Saturday, April 5 time and location to be announced

– Thursday, April 10 at 6:30p.m.

Also, South County Fire will be holding an open house on March 13 at 7 p.m. at Station 17 (275 6th Avenue N). One of the town halls in March will be hybrid and available via Zoom, and the date will be announced.

The City of Edmonds is holding a special election on April 22 and is asking voters to consider annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. The Edmonds City Council proposed annexation and approved this special election by resolution on Jan. 7, 2025.

Since 2009, Edmonds no longer operates its own fire department. Edmonds has contracted with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services since 2010. That contract ends at the end of 2025. If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services.

For further information about the ballot measure, visit https://edmondswa.gov/RFA For more info, email RFAinfo@edmondswa.gov