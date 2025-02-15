Reader view/opinion: Buying your vote with taxpayer dollars

Just in case you haven’t heard, it was discovered that the City of Edmonds has hired a PR/media firm to help sell the annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and EMS Regional Fire Authority (RFA) to us citizens. The city contracted with the consulting firm Liz Loomis Public Affairs to provide “strategic communication consulting services related to the potential South County Fire annexation.” I find this disheartening on so many fronts.

According to the firm’s website, “Liz Loomis Public Affairs helps taxpayer-funded organizations communicate more effectively to secure needed revenue for vital public services.” The operative words are “taxpayer-funded.” Her past clients have included South County Fire RFA, the same RFA that we’re being asked to join. Just to add a little color to this, the RFA previously hired Loomis when they were annexing Mountlake Terrace a few years ago. The interesting part is that while the RFA paid for her services, they shared the results with the City of Mountlake Terrace at no cost. On the other hand, Edmonds is paying and sharing the results with the RFA at no cost. Why? The RFA has money, we don’t. Just another example of our negotiating prowess.

The contract with Loomis had an effective date of Sept. 1, 2024. The noted completion date is April 30, a few days after our April 22 vote. This is consistent with their objective of influencing the election results.

The curious part of the timing is relative to when the negotiations with the RFA were in progress. We know that these negotiations ended in December. Why did the city need a communications consultant four months before the outcome of the negotiations were known? Could it have been that the city went into these negotiations with a predetermined outcome that annexation was a foregone conclusion, regardless of the eventual terms and conditions? The annexation agreement that we ended up with would be consistent with this approach. It’s one-sided, favorable to the RFA and unfavorable to the taxpayer.

The cost of the Loomis contract is valued at $64,000. It’s a rather expensive contract for a city that is in a fiscal emergency. Comparing this cost with the $44,500 we paid Fitch & Associates for a limited-scope study which resulted in no creative ideas, further suggests that the city had pre-determined the outcome and are now trying to sell it. And one of their selling points is the flawed Fitch report.

At the recent Edmonds City Council retreat, our mayor led a discussion on how to walk the fine line between elected officials educating the public (allowed) and elected officials advocating for a specific outcome (not allowed). Not once did he mention the hiring of Liz Loomis in helping the city communicate a message they want. A trail of emails highlights the ongoing internal communication between Liz Loomis and her organization, the mayor and his administration, two councilmembers, RFA leadership and firefighter union representatives over the last six months. All working in unison to craft an approach to achieve a desired outcome. Whatever happened to the transparency that our mayor promised during his campaign?

As the “education” program continues from the city, I would encourage you to ask yourselves, who’s talking? A city official, or some hired gun, spin doctor from a PR firm.

There is much at stake with this upcoming vote. A growing group of concerned citizens are trying to provide additional information for your consideration as you learn about the pros and cons of annexation. Please visit edmondscandobetter.org to learn more. This modest website offers an alternative perspective. And no taxpayer money was used to develop it.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski is an Edmonds resident.