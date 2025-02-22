Reader view/opinion: Edmonds deserves facts, not PR, about annexation vote

Firefighters are our heroes, selflessly serving and protecting our community every day. But the upcoming ballot measure to annex Edmonds into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) isn’t about their bravery – it’s about a bureaucratic decision that demands careful scrutiny. Edmonds deserves straightforward facts, not a manufactured marketing campaign by the city that taxpayers unknowingly paid for to sell them on annexation.

Shockingly, the city spent $64,000 of taxpayer money on a contract with Liz Loomis Public Affairs – a PR firm hired to craft a strategic communications plan to promote annexation. This wasn’t disclosed upfront. It was only through a public records request that this contract came to light, buried within mountains of files, along with invoices for $8,000 and more. Loomis Public Affairs specializes in securing revenue-generating measures for government agencies – not in fostering transparent dialogue with voters. This campaign began before critical negotiations, like giving away two fire stations worth over $6 million, were even finalized. Good ideas don’t need to be sold – so why the secrecy?

We believe in you, our friends and neighbors. You are knowledgeable and capable of assessing the facts to make the right decision for yourselves. You don’t need slick marketing campaigns or fear tactics to tell you what’s best for you. And you don’t deserve to be manipulated and hoodwinked into voting the way the city wants you to. What you need are clear, honest facts, then you decide:

~ Annexation will nearly double what residents currently pay for fire and EMS services without improving service levels.

~ It will transfer control of fire services to an external authority – the RFA — leaving Edmonds with limited representation on the RFA board.

~ The city plans to redirect the funds it currently uses for fire services to help plug its significant budget deficit – $6.5 million of our tax dollars.

~ This vote is about more than Edmond’s future – it’s about your financial stability, your family’s future and your voice in local governance. Let’s slow this process down and demand real, honest dialogue with those we elected. Not their hired public relations firm’s strategy of rehearsed dialogue – their talking points. Let’s not rush decisions that will be near impossible to reverse – decisions driven by desperation or hidden agendas. Edmonds can do better. This is our future, our community.

We trust you to make the right choice based on the facts and not on a campaign designed to manipulate your vote. Go to edmondscandobetter.org.

Theresa Campa Hutchison is a retired registered nurse and Edmonds resident.