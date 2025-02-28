Reader view/opinion: Edmonds resident and firefighter weighs in on annexation

As both a firefighter for South County and a proud resident of Edmonds, I have a unique perspective on the upcoming annexation vote. My wife and I chose to raise our family here, and we’ve never regretted it. We love our community — whether it’s enjoying the parks, the beach, or dining at one of our great local restaurants, Edmonds is truly special.

At a recent forum hosted by the Northwest Washington Civic Circle, the opposition committee’s message was to vote “no” and force the city and the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) to negotiate a better deal. The city can only reduce the cost of fire and EMS services by cutting the level of service Edmonds’ residents have now or cutting elsewhere. That approach would be devastating for our community. The city has already agreed to a contract with the RFA to provide service in 2026 if annexation fails. That contract would consume 17% of the city’s general fund budget, forcing drastic cuts to essential programs across Edmonds. When I asked the “Con” committee what they would cut to cover the costs, they had no answer — only the claim that we should renegotiate.

Starting our own city fire department isn’t a viable option. It would require hiring at least 50 firefighters plus administrative staff, purchasing new equipment, and paying for a contract and the cost of building the fire department at the same time. It would cost more for a lower level of service. Merging with another fire department isn’t feasible either, as no surrounding cities or districts are willing to take on Edmonds.

No matter the outcome of this vote, we will continue to serve and protect our community. However, without the funding annexation provides, I fear for what Edmonds could lose. Please join me and my family in voting yes on annexation — to preserve the safety, services and quality of life that make Edmonds the Gem of the Puget Sound.

AJ Johnson lives in Edmonds.