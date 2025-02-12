Reader view/opinion: Vote yes for annexation

Whether, like my family, you’ve lived in Edmonds for decades, or you’re a more recent resident to the “Gem of the Puget Sound,” you are reading this letter because you care about the health and wellbeing of our community. Core to maintaining and enhancing the Edmonds we love is having vibrant and responsive public safety infrastructure.
When it comes to fire and emergency services, we’ve been blessed to have a long relationship with South County Fire. For 15 years, for every hour of every day, their firefighters and paramedics have come when called. They’ve been there in service to our community members at their darkest hours and most challenging circumstances. Perhaps you are one of them or know someone who was. At the very least, each of us takes comfort in knowing they will be there should we need them.
In April, Edmonds voters will be asked to strengthen our ties to South County Fire by approving annexation into what is referred to as their Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Recently, Edmonds city councilmembers from all ideological and political stripes came together and moved annexation to the ballot by a 6 to 1 vote—and so they should have.
Why? Because annexation is the best way at the best price, to keep Edmonds safe, secure and thriving.
But don’t just take my word for it. City leaders commissioned emergency services consulting firm Fitch and Associates to conduct an independent review to analyze the wisdom of annexation compared to other options, including reactivating our own fire department. The best value for our money, according to the Fitch Report, was annexation.
Failure to annex into the RFA will leave the city without a known stable funding source for fire and emergency services by 2026. That isn’t enough time from now until then to reasonably consider, prepare and execute a viable and realistic alternative, even if you believed a better one existed. The fact is that, while annexation, like every other option, will cost more than we are paying now, it’s the only reasonable choice for our safety and our pocketbooks. We reject annexation at our peril.
You don’t need to have been on the high school debate team to know that there is insufficient space in this commentary to address every pro and con argument. Regardless, you can expect that other advocates for annexation and I will be back in this space from time to time — and out in the community — with more facts. Because one thing I know from my 20-year career as a county prosecutor, is that the facts matter.
— By Adam Cornell
Adam Cornell is an Edmonds resident and former Snohomish County Prosecutor
I am not against joining the RFA I am against the city keeping what we are paying for that service now. Credit/cut taxes to match what we pay now and I might reconsider my no vote.
Mr. Cornell, you are missing some facts in the presentation of your position. You also have a substantially different perspective on the Fitch consultants report than I have. But I appreciate you volunteering your time to write the ‘pro’ statement in the voters guide for the upcoming special election. Here’s a missing fact: the Edmonds City Council does not know if the South County RFA’s business model delivers the best price to the taxpayers. That is because the Fitch consultants did not explore alternative business models. Here’s another missing fact: the South County Commissioners are very clear and very consistent in stating their intentions. There is no doubt that they intend to continue to provide Fire/EMS services under their same business model to the Edmonds residents beyond 2025. Watch the recordings of the commissioner meetings as I have done. Read the contract sent to Edmonds as I have done. Especially listen to their statements about the price for a 2026, 1 year contract for Edmonds if the RFA vote fails this spring. I differ significantly from your position about the usefulness of the Fitch report. Why didn’t they present Bothell’s approach? Why didn’t they report that the workload changed dramatically over the years from putting out structure fires to responding with medical trained personnel to a resident’s emergency, and present other staffing models?
