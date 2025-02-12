Reader view/opinion: Vote yes for annexation

Whether, like my family, you’ve lived in Edmonds for decades, or you’re a more recent resident to the “Gem of the Puget Sound,” you are reading this letter because you care about the health and wellbeing of our community. Core to maintaining and enhancing the Edmonds we love is having vibrant and responsive public safety infrastructure.

When it comes to fire and emergency services, we’ve been blessed to have a long relationship with South County Fire. For 15 years, for every hour of every day, their firefighters and paramedics have come when called. They’ve been there in service to our community members at their darkest hours and most challenging circumstances. Perhaps you are one of them or know someone who was. At the very least, each of us takes comfort in knowing they will be there should we need them.

In April, Edmonds voters will be asked to strengthen our ties to South County Fire by approving annexation into what is referred to as their Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Recently, Edmonds city councilmembers from all ideological and political stripes came together and moved annexation to the ballot by a 6 to 1 vote—and so they should have.

Why? Because annexation is the best way at the best price, to keep Edmonds safe, secure and thriving.

But don’t just take my word for it. City leaders commissioned emergency services consulting firm Fitch and Associates to conduct an independent review to analyze the wisdom of annexation compared to other options, including reactivating our own fire department. The best value for our money, according to the Fitch Report, was annexation.

Failure to annex into the RFA will leave the city without a known stable funding source for fire and emergency services by 2026. That isn’t enough time from now until then to reasonably consider, prepare and execute a viable and realistic alternative, even if you believed a better one existed. The fact is that, while annexation, like every other option, will cost more than we are paying now, it’s the only reasonable choice for our safety and our pocketbooks. We reject annexation at our peril.

You don’t need to have been on the high school debate team to know that there is insufficient space in this commentary to address every pro and con argument. Regardless, you can expect that other advocates for annexation and I will be back in this space from time to time — and out in the community — with more facts. Because one thing I know from my 20-year career as a county prosecutor, is that the facts matter.

— By Adam Cornell

Adam Cornell is an Edmonds resident and former Snohomish County Prosecutor