Reader view/opinion: We have questions. Who has answers?

Now that the annexation documents into South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) have been completed and the city is putting the measure on a ballot for an April vote, many questions have either gone unanswered or are starting to emerge. A sampling:

Why did South County Fire terminate our Fire and EMS services contract prior to its 2030 expiration date?

We understand that the city is in financial trouble, but isn’t this just a way to shift the cost burden to a higher taxing authority at the taxpayers’ expense?

Based on the current adopted budget, what will be the total property tax burden bourn by the citizens for city services and fire/EMS compared to what we currently pay?

What additional fire/EMS service benefits will we receive that we currently don’t already enjoy if we join the RFA at nearly twice the cost?

Where are the economies of scale in joining the RFA? Shouldn’t we expect a cost reduction rather than a substantial increase?

What is the benefit of giving up local control of our services to another set of elected officials whose majority will reside outside of Edmonds?

Can someone explain how the cost of fire/EMS service nearly doubles overnight by joining the RFA?

Will the other current member cities of the RFA receive a tax decrease if we join the RFA while our taxes increase?

How are costs controlled if the benefit charge is a percentage of the operating expenses of the RFA?

Why have we given the RFA two of our fire stations cost-free if we join?

When can we expect reimbursement of monies owed to us by the RFA under our current contract for transport fees?

What other alternatives to annexation haven’t we explored to reduce future costs?

What are the future growth plans for the RFA and are we included or are we just subsidizing their growth in areas outside of Edmonds with our higher tax base?

These are just a few of the questions I’m hearing from the community. I’m sure there are many more. Please share your question here and with our elected officials. We should all be well-informed as we decide how to best spend our money for the benefit of all who live here. Answering questions is part of the process.

The city is planning on a number of Town Hall events and other community group meetings to help us all learn and understand what RFA annexation is all about. Please watch for them and try to attend an event or two. In future weeks I’ll share what I understand and learn about some of these topics as well.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski is an Edmonds resident.