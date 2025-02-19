Reminder: Northwest WA Civic Circle to host RFA community discussion Feb. 22

Northwest Washington Civic Circle (NWCC) is hosting a community discussion Saturday, Feb. 22 regarding an April 2025 ballot initiative that proposes the City of Edmonds annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The event will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

NWCC is a new nonprofit organization, founded by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, that focuses on civic and community engagement,

NWCC said its event will be in two parts: a presentation from the City of Edmonds, followed by a pros and cons discussion. It will also be livestreamed and recorded, for residents to view and utilize ahead of the April 22 special election.

Moderators will be Alicia Crank from Northwest WA Civic Circle and Jenna Peterson from the Everett Herald.

Participants scheduled to appear include:

City of Edmonds:

– Mayor Mike Rosen

– Council President Pro Tem Susan Paine

– Councilmember Vivian Olson

RFA Pro Committee members:

– Adam Cornell, retired Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney

– Patrick Hepler, retired South County firefirefighter

– Maria Montalvo, freelance journalist and writer

RFA Con Committee members:

– Theresa Hutchison, registered nurse

– Jim Ogonowksi, retired Boeing engineer

– Kevin Fagerstrom, retired Everett code enforcement director

You can see the complete schedule and learn more here.

The City of Edmonds is also sponsoring five town halls, starting with on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Edmonds City Hall. You can learn more here.