Rep. Rick Larsen to host telephone town hall meeting Saturday, Feb. 15

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will host a live telephone town hall Saturday, Feb. 15, to provide an update on fight back on what Larsen described as the “Republican Rip-Off” and answer constituents’ questions.
Attendees are invited to tune in to a livestream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 858-962-0954 beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This event is open to the public and the press. Press outlets planning to cover the telephone town hall should RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and at Larsen.Press@mail.house.gov.
If you are unable to attend the town hall, Larsen encourages his constituents who live in Washington’s Second Congressional District to contact him with your questions and feedback at larsen.house.gov/contact.
National polling shows majority support for actions being taken by Republicans some issues show more than 75% support. One thing is clear states probably Washington especially are going to see a reduction in federal government funding maybe your time would be better spent dealing with it rather than fighting back at taxpayers expense.
I wonder what actions those are you refer to that given the republican controlled US congress has an approval rating of 25% and a disapproval rating of 56% according to an average of multiple polls tracked by fivethirthyeight. So 75% percent support seems wildly out of band for even the most extreme national polls. In fact congress hasn’t had more than 30% approval for several years now.
