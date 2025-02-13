Rep. Rick Larsen to host telephone town hall meeting Saturday, Feb. 15

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will host a live telephone town hall Saturday, Feb. 15, to provide an update on fight back on what Larsen described as the “Republican Rip-Off” and answer constituents’ questions.

Attendees are invited to tune in to a livestream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 858-962-0954 beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This event is open to the public and the press. Press outlets planning to cover the telephone town hall should RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and at Larsen.Press@mail.house.gov.

If you are unable to attend the town hall, Larsen encourages his constituents who live in Washington’s Second Congressional District to contact him with your questions and feedback at larsen.house.gov/contact.