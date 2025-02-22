Restaurant News: Located in nearby Mill Creek, Rare Society steakhouse rivals those in New York City

For almost a year, several My Neighborhood News readers have suggested that I review a restaurant called Rare Society. I was reluctant to write a review because Rare Society is in Mill Creek and it is out of “range” for the areas that this publication covers. In addition, I was hesitant because Rare Society is pricey and I like to offer readers affordable options (in a world where eating out is becoming increasingly expensive).

But when Rare Society reached out to invite me to dinner, I could not pass up the opportunity. I only wish that I had visited this place sooner because Rare Society has been open in Mill Creek for almost two years. The chef/owner Brad Wise is based in California and has six locations: four in California, one in Las Vegas and one in Washington. We are so lucky to have this place in our backyard — even if it is a bit of a drive from Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

Chef Wise’s Rare Society is a homage to the infamous Vegas retro steakhouses, and he has created a neighborhood steakhouse that is elegant and comfortable with delicious food and great service. Located in a strip mall surrounded by a huge apartment complex, you cannot imagine what welcomes you when you walk through the door. It feels like a speakeasy meets a piano lounge where you expect to hear Frank Sinatra playing. The décor is New York meets LA meets Las Vegas — but you can show up in jeans like anywhere in the Pacific Northwest and feel welcomed. The only thing that was a bit off is the music selection — it was too loud and the music choices didn’t match the mood/theme of the place. I hope that they will consider lowering the volume to allow easier conversation.

We had a 5 p.m. reservation and when we arrived the place was very busy in the bar area with a lively crowd who came to enjoy their excellent happy hour drink and food specials. Happy hour (4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday) is the most affordable way to eat at Rare Society. Cocktails and wine are $10 and beer is $6, and the hot and cold food offerings are innovative as well as generous for the price ($9-$24). You can select from oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, tuna tartare, wedge salad, fried brussel sprouts, wood-grilled artichoke, barbecued dry-aged meatballs, harissa-marinated beef skewers, smash burger, Philly cheesesteak and truffle fries. Happy hour is the perfect way to enjoy Rare Society without incurring a large bill.

We were seated at a comfortable table in the main dining room and our server Maxwell thoroughly explained the dinner menu, which focuses on meat and seafood. However, there are lots of options for vegetarians who could easily create a robust meal from the starters and side dishes. (It would be challenging for vegans to enjoy Rare Society’s menu though.) We ordered a Cadillac Margarita ($28) and a Whiskey Sour ($22) to accompany our appetizers. We ordered the chilled half lobster ($31), snow crab claws ($34) and the Caesar salad ($16). Drinks were delicious although expensive, in my opinion (but I warned you right?). The Caesar Salad was the highlight of our starters. The dressing was spot on unctuous, and the fried breaded anchovies added a novel touch. I could have eaten the whole thing myself; but part of the eating experience at Rare Society is about sharing.

We ordered an 8-ounce filet mignon ($57) and a 20-ounce, 40-day dry-aged, bone-in New York strip ($68). Both came to the table perfectly grilled and tender to the bone. Our sides included wood-fired broccolini ($15) with za’atar, lemon, sumac yogurt and a very rich potato au gratin with truffle mornay sauce and black truffles. Both were lovely accompaniments for our steaks.

The Rare Society is known for its “boards,” called the Associate ($128), which serves two to three, and the Executive ($198) which serves three to four. It’s the chef’s choice of cuts of meat accompanied by sauces (Béarnaise, veggie butter, Santa Maria style salsa, creamy horseradish and steak sauce). While we did not order a board, the neighboring table of four ordered one which I photographed so that you could see its abundance. We enjoyed our entrees with a glass of wine ($15-$18). The entree portions were large, and the staff boxed up our leftovers (which gave us two more meals at home).

To be honest, I was very full. But in the interest of research, I felt obligated to try dessert. Everything is made in-house. Their signature Butter Cake with sour cream ice cream ($15) was over-the-top decadent. As a trained pastry chef, I think it would have benefitted from a seasonal fruit compote to complement the richness of the cake. We also tried the daily scoop of Rocky Road ice cream ($6), which paired well with the cake. If it’s your birthday they will gift you a scoop of the housemade ice cream too!

The whole evening was a rare experience for us because we do not often order drinks, starters, entrees, sides and dessert. This is a special-occasion restaurant for most of us. It’s a great place to go for a business dinner too. We were well taken care of by the staff and left feeling very satiated by good food and drinks as well as impeccable service. It was a memorable evening, and I recognize that it is a privilege to have the opportunity to eat at Rare Society. Like many restaurants, Rare Society has a 4% service charge that is added to the check to help cover “competitive industry compensation, including health benefits for full-time employees.” They will remove this charge if requested.

This was one of the best meals that I have had anywhere in the Pacific Northwest. Chef Brad Wise and his staff have created a steakhouse that is as good as any in New York City. We should be grateful to have such a special place within a 30–45-minute drive from our community. If you are looking for a place to hold a business party, wedding or any other special event, Rare Society will do full buy outs and large party events with pre-set menus available. I recommend making reservations because as the word gets out, Rare Society is going to be tough to get into.

Address: 13223 39th Ave. S.E., Mill Creek, WA. 98012 Get directions

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 5 p.m.- close. Happy hour 4-6 p.m.

Contact: 425-777-4590

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.