Roberta ‘Berta’ McKee: School teacher, church organist, philanthropist

Roberta “Berta” McKee

Long-time Edmonds resident, Roberta “Berta” L. McKee, school teacher, church organist and philanthropist, died on December 27, 2024 at age 94. She was born on November 5, 1930 in Mount Vernon, WA to Robert H. McKee and Gwendolyn L. (Tucker) McKee. Her closest friend was younger sister Marjorie “Marjie” (McKee) Cadwallader (1934-2004). They grew up on a dairy farm in Avon, WA. Both were graduates of Seattle Pacific College (now University). Roberta also completed studies at University of Washington.

You are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 pm on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the Little White Church – North Sound, 404 Bell Street, Edmonds, walking distance from Roberta’s Edmonds home. (Please remember the time change: Spring forward on Sunday.) A burial of rest will be on Monday, March 10 in Burlington also 2 pm. Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roberta’s family thanks the staff at Crista Senior Living, Shoreline, WA for her excellent care. Donations in Roberta’s honor may be made to a charity of your choosing.