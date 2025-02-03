Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Posted: February 2, 2025 0
Acrobatic squirrel. (Photo by Kathy Crabb)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Melinda Nelsen
Brandt geese catching a wave. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
A human also enjoying the water. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
A Valentine gnome boat on Ocean Avenue. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Photo by JJ Kuhl
Photo by Ted Taylor
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by LynnDee King
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME