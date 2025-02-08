Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: February 7, 2025 0 A cold-looking waxing gibbous moon. (Thursday photo by Alex Duncan) As seen from 216th Street Southwest Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Coulombe) Fur and feathers get together. (Photo by Linda Ross) With no school due to snow Wednesday, these two youngsters — Andrew and James — volunteered to the shovel the walkways at Maplewood Presbyterian Church. (Photo courtesy Maplewood Presbyterian) Photo by Tia Benson Tolle Photo by Melinda Nelsen
