Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: February 10, 2025 0 Cold and windy was the theme Monday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Linda Ross Photo by Lee Lageschulte A great blue heron at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Matthew Olson) A black scoter at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Matthew Olson) The setting sun reflects off the “School of Fish” sculptural installation created by artist Buster Simpson. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.