Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: February 14, 2025 0 Moonset Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Squirrel triplets. (Photo by Linda Ross) Bubbles at the waterfront Friday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Beach scene Friday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
