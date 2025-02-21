Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: February 20, 2025 0 Rubber ducks visit Brackett’s Landing North. (Photo by Rita Schultz) Layered sky. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sign of spring at Edmonds City Park. (Photo by Jean Patterson) Pointing the way to the ferry. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
