Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

February 11, 2025
Quiet day at Picnic Point Park. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
A hummingbird takes advantage of just-thawed water as the moon sets. (Photo by Lorraine Laclerc)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by Ted Taylor
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Alex Duncan

 

