Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: February 11, 2025 1 Quiet day at Picnic Point Park. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) A hummingbird takes advantage of just-thawed water as the moon sets. (Photo by Lorraine Laclerc) Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Alex Duncan
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.