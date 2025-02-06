Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: February 5, 2025 3 Snow outside Walnut Street Coffee. (Photo by Nancy Fleck) A trace of snow on the roads. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Racoon prints. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) The latest decor at the downtown Edmonds Red Barn. (Photo by Merri Fulton) Late afternoon sky says more snow is on the way. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Heavy snow on the Edmonds-Lynnwood border Wednesday night. (Photo by Char Blankenship)
