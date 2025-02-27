Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: February 26, 2025 3 The USS Ohio passing by Edmonds on its way out to sea. (Photo by Matthew Irby) Snow-capped Olympics. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sign of spring? (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Playing pétanque. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mount Baker. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) View from the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Edmonds Marsh restoration area. (Photo by Alexa Severtsen) Photo by Anne Stein At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Niall McShane
