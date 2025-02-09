Scene in Edmonds: Building a net pen for salmon

Photographer Robert Mazelow captured the work of volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday as they performed their annual assembly of the coho salmon net pen in Edmonds.

Each year, the chapter teams up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Port of Edmonds to

nurture 30,000 coho salmon from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery. The sole purpose, according to the chapter’s Facebook page, is to create recreational fishing opportunities for local anglers.