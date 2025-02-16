Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready to go

The net pen containing 30,000 yearling coho salmon is now in place at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. Each year, the Sno-King Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers teams up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Port of Edmonds to nuture 30,000 coho from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery.The salmon were introduced to the pen, at the time located along the Edmonds waterfront, Feb. 11

The pen — which was constructed on Feb. 8 — is now attached to cables anchored at the fishing pier. Volunteers will feed pellets to the one-year-old smolts several times a week. After spending a few months in Edmonds waters for imprinting, the salmon will be released to mature. When it comes time to spawn, the hope is that the survivors will return to the Edmonds area to lay eggs or be caught by local fishermen.