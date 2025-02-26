Scene in Edmonds: Work continues on Pine Park 14 townhomes

The Pine Park 14 townhomes are taking shape at 614 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. The project comprises six units described as live/work townhouses in two, three-story buildings directly fronting on 5th Avenue and separated by a walkway, and eight other residential townhouse units in a third building behind and to the west. Learn more here.
