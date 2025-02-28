Schools foundation fundraiser showcases students’ success

Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band 1’s Mya Phin prepares to sing “Misty” as Justin Ho accompanies on guitar. (Photos and video by Teresa Wippel)
Yolanda Gallegos (speaking) and Jennifer Vickers (standing at far left) represented the Edmonds School District's Indigenous Education Program. Students from the program, standing to Vickers' right, spoke during the breakfast.
Dr. Steve Woodward of the Foundation Board of Directors (center) accepts a $16,000 check from the Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation.
Members of the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo performing during the breakfast included Ethan Holt, bass; Luca Manzo, drums; Seth Tate, trumpet; Bennett Harvey, trombone and Justin Ho, guitar.
Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner thanks attendees for their support.

Hundreds of public education supporters gathered at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood Friday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast.

Highlighting the event were remarks from Mountlake Terrace High School student Mya Phin. She talked about her introduction to music in elementary school, her frustration with recent budget cuts to music programs, and her joy performing with the Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Ensemble 1. The band was selected to perform at the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival and will be appearing there in May. She then performed a rendition of Misty, with Justin Ho accompanying on guitar.

