Schools foundation fundraiser showcases students’ success
by Teresa WippelPosted: February 28, 2025 20
Hundreds of public education supporters gathered at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood Friday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast.
Highlighting the event were remarks from Mountlake Terrace High School student Mya Phin. She talked about her introduction to music in elementary school, her frustration with recent budget cuts to music programs, and her joy performing with the Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Ensemble 1. The band was selected to perform at the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival and will be appearing there in May. She then performed a rendition of Misty, with Justin Ho accompanying on guitar.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.