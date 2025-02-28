Schools foundation fundraiser showcases students’ success

Hundreds of public education supporters gathered at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood Friday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District fundraising breakfast.

Highlighting the event were remarks from Mountlake Terrace High School student Mya Phin. She talked about her introduction to music in elementary school, her frustration with recent budget cuts to music programs, and her joy performing with the Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Ensemble 1. The band was selected to perform at the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival and will be appearing there in May. She then performed a rendition of Misty, with Justin Ho accompanying on guitar.