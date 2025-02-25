Sno-Isle Libraries Announces 2025 Community Read Selection, ‘Accordion Eulogies’

Sno-Isle Libraries invites the community to join in reading the Sno-Isle ReadsTogether selected title, Accordion Eulogies, by Noé Álvarez. Sno-Isle Reads Together is an annual program designed to spark meaningful discussions and bring the community together through the power of storytelling.

In this critically acclaimed memoir, Álvarez unravels the mystery of his family history through the exploration of music. According to a Sno-Isle Libraries news release, this captivating story is told through the surprising history of a musical instrument and takes readers on a journey into Mexico to repair a severed family lineage.

Sno-Isle Libraries will provide complementary programs, including book discussions, musical explorations and opportunities to meet the author, thanks to the support of Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.

Accordion Eulogies is available at local libraries as an eBook, audiobook and physical copy.

Event Details

Meet Author Noé Álvarez

– May 3, 2 p.m. at Camp Casey Auditorium A, 1276 Engle Road, Coupeville.

– May 8, 6 p.m. – online, en Español, register at sno-isle.org.

– May 10, 2 p.m. at Stilly Valley Center, 18308 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington.

– May 15, 6 p.m. – online, register at sno-isle.org.

Sno-Isle Libraries serves over 800,000 residents in Snohomish and Island counties through 23 community libraries, online services and Library on Wheels.