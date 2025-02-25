Sounder train N line suspended due to landslide

Sound Transit’s N Line service is suspended until further notice due to landslide. A Sounder bus shuttle was scheduled to replace the N Line for the evening commute on Feb. 25.

If there are no additional landslide events, N Line service is expected to resume for the afternoon commute on Feb. 27. Updates will follow as they become available for the morning commute.

Visit the Sound Transit trip planner and filter to “bus only” to view alternative service options during a N Line service disruption.

Alternate service options:

Everett to Lynnwood: ST Express 512, Community Transit 201/202

Mukilteo to Lynnwood: Community Transit 117

Edmonds to Lynnwood: Community Transit 102 & 106

Lynnwood to Seattle: 1 Line, ST Express 515