South County Fire to present annual report at Feb. 25 council meeting

The South County Fire Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners will present the RFA’s annual report for 2024 during the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 25 business meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

The council will also learn more about the new state legislation (House Bill 1293, now codified as RCW 36.70A.630) and how it will be addressed in the city’s 2025 code updates.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings beginning at 6 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting web page (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can attend virtually via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or attend by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.