Sponsor spotlight: 2025 Downtown Edmonds Love Lists

Our Downtown Edmonds businesses really took the Mr. Rogers advice, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” to heart. They take great care of each other and they take advantage of the annual opportunity to gush about one another during Love Month.

Not only do our downtown businesses talk about their besties in their Love Lists, but they also toot their own horns by telling us all about something special they’re doing just in time for Valentine’s Day. That means double the lists and double the love—all right Downtown Edmonds!

Take this list with you when you’re out treating your lovers, your friends, and your kiddos. And, don’t forget to ask your favorite businesses about each other when you’re at the check-out.

Set Some Time Aside for The Cupid’s Stroll

If you’re like us, you have to put everything on your calendar for it to get done. So, if you’re thinking about how much you want to support the businesses we’re about to talk about, but you don’t yet have a set plan, we’re about to give you one.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 8th, from 5-8pm, when more than 20 shops and restaurants in Downtown Edmonds come together to offer special experiences, discounts, and tasty bites and sips. Keep our Instagram on refresh for all the details from each shop here.

For your planning purposes, here’s the full list of participants—map out your time accordingly:

ARTspot

Bench & Board

Camp Vintage

crow

East West Books & Gifts

FIELD/Morgan & Moss

Fire & The Feast

Gallery North

Kahlo’s Cantina

Kelnero

Little Bipsy

MaJe Gallery

MARKET

Musicology Co

NC Concept Store

Red Twig Bakery & Cafe

Ristorante Machiavelli

Rogue

Salt & Iron

Slate Salon + Spa

The Curious Nest

The Paper Feather

Treasures & Teas

Vinbero

Okay, now let’s get into the love fest.

2025 Downtown Edmonds Love Lists

Show your love by giving the gift everyone adores—an Anchor Chic gift card in any amount. The Anchor Chic crew LOVES their weekly floral subscription from their neighbor and valentine, FIELD. The arrangements are always festive, seasonal, and colorful. The perfect thing to brighten up our front counter! They also frequent FIELD for their great gifts and greeting card selection.

ARTspot has lots of options that say “I Love You!” Consider a bouquet of paint brushes for your favorite artist. The “On-The-Spot: Year of Painting” is ARTspot’s new kit that will allow your valentine to play and explore their creative side. Right across the street at The Curious Nest, they suggest you take your one and only to explore curiosities, antiques, and work from local artists! “Their store is a wonderful little place to give you an extra ‘oomph’ of inspiration.”

Bench & Board has beautiful Louis Sherry Truffles in a collectible tin perfect for gifting some delicious chocolate and a place to store your little treasures. At East West Bookshop, the crew at Bench & Board can’t get enough of the “Love by Luna” nail polish. It’s vegan and has gemstone in the polish so you can wear the properties of the stone on your fingertips.

The team at The Curious Nest is thrilled about their Belgian Valentine’s Glitter Chocolates, perfect for anyone you love! Right next door at MaJe Gallery, they’re stocking up on scarves by Patty Barker.

At Crow, grab a Lip Whip for that perfect Valentine’s pucker! Shop their favorite neighbor, Rogue, for that perfect date-night cozy sweater. Baby, it’s cold out there.

A customer favorite at East West Bookstore & Gifts is their astrology line of books! These books provide lighthearted, uplifting, yet profound insights into each zodiac sign. What’s your sign? Right down the road at Soaring Heart Natural Beds, they carry a line of fabric food coverings as well as all-natural, locally made products. The East West team will be coming back with their 8-year-old valentine so he can pick out his sandwich bag for his lunchbox.

Edmonds Bookshop recommends treating yourself to some self-care love, and getting a spa manicure or pedicure at Slate Salon + Spa! Back at Edmonds Bookshop, “we know that readers LOVE indie bookstores, and we are always happy to share the books we love with our “Staff Recommended” tags—to help you find a great MATCH for your next favorite read! (Extra Valentine’s bonus! There is a ‘book spine’ poem for you in the photo of our recommended/tagged books. Enjoy!)”

FIELD has released their Valentine’s Day floral offerings, so order early. They always sell out. In addition to florals, FIELD has lovely gifts, including candles, cards, candy, paper goods, and darling “LOVE” sweatshirts. Ristorante Machiavelli has long been a special spot for the FIELD family and friends for celebrations. “It’s so special to have them here in Edmonds and we continue to enjoy their classic Italian dishes, friendly staff, and warm hospitality. The perfect spot for you and your significant other to celebrate love!”

Treat your sweet at Fire & The Feast, where the cozy restaurant’s Valentine food and drink specials include the tastiest dessert, Bourbon Chocolate Budino. The Fire & The Feast team has a special affection for their neighbors at Anchor Chic Consignment. They love browsing the shoe section or picking out a date-night outfit.

Head to Kelnero to try their brand new select barrel from 1792 Distillery, available exclusively at your favorite cocktail bar! Whip up a romantic Valentine’s tipple and top it off with the most romantic garnish in town: edible flower petals from Bench & Board. The Kelnero team loves these flowers because they add a romantic flair and a beautiful aroma to any food or drink.

Team Little Bipsy loves the clam chowder at MARKET Edmonds because it’s the perfect creamy, comforting treat that always feels like a warm hug on a busy day! Little Bipsy’s Love List item is the LB V-Day Elevated Crewneck, which features a bold puff print that says, “I Love You So Much.” It’s available in both adult and kids’ sizes and ideal for matching with your mini-me (over a cup of chowder, of course).

MaJe Gallery is crushing on Rebekah’s this year. Pop into Rebekah’s for casual Northwest style and get great jewelry from over forty designers at MaJe!

MARKET Edmonds is excited to offer their annual Lobster Grams, a lobster or crab roll tied up in a bow to give to someone you love! Don’t forget to tag them in your photos if you take any! They’re OBSESSED with Little Bipsy’s Valentine PJ sets! Complete the gift with a candle for the coziest Valentine present.

Musicology Co has you (and your love) covered with music-themed “whole lotta love” candles. Wanna get extra cozy? They love an Edmonds sweater from Crowdown the block!

The crew at NC Concept Store loves to visit their neighbors at Salt & Iron, where they order the Prawn Risotto with a glass of Champagne (or two)! The moment you walk in, you’re greeted by a warm, nautical ambiance with soft lighting and tasteful decor reminiscent of a seaside retreat. The service is impeccable—attentive without being overbearing, and the staff is eager to recommend their favorite dishes and drink pairings. Back at NC Concept Store, they’re featuring a satin heart bag: a bold heart-shaped statement piece with versatile styling. Use it as a crossbody or top handle with the detachable rhinestone handle.

The Paper Feather has you covered with beautiful Valentine’s Day cards designed in the shop, local candles, jewelry, and unique gifts. The Paper Feather team loves shopping at Camp Vintage where you can find one-of-a-kind treasures for your Valentine!

Pear Tree Consignment has the perfect date night outfit for all the galentines (and guyentines). Date night at home? They love crafting and creating their own masterpiece with art supplies and kits from ARTspot! Or pick up the perfect gift for your artsy Valentine!

Rebekah’s has sparkly jewelry for you or your sweetheart ready and waiting, including Adagio earrings with a color for every outfit. Enter a drawing to win a flamework glass heart pendant while you’re there! They love NC Concept Store’s gorgeous handmade Ukrainian beaded jewelry, with part of the proceeds from sales going to support Ukrainian kids who lost their families.

Ristorante Machiavelli is featuring its newest red wine, Il Pumo Negroamaro from Puglia, just in time for Love Day. It’s perfect with pasta and pizza! They love to stop by Kelnero to grab one of their fabulous cocktails — their favorite is the Moulin Rouge.

Rogue will get you date-night-with-your-honey-ready with one of their cute and cozy sweaters. Wear it over a candlelit dinner at one of their favorite spots, Fire & The Feast, while you sip fun, seasonal drinks and nom on apps for date night!

Make a reservation (or hope for the best) at Salt & Iron, where they’re running Valentine food and drink specials 2/13-2/17 that feature dishes like lobster and scallop risotto and a drink called the French Kiss! They’re crushing on The Wooden Spoon, the perfect spot to buy a gift for the chef or baker in your life. On the top of their gift list are the Geometry Tea Towels — ”They are the cutest pattern! We want them all.”

SanKai is a go-to spot for lovers in town, so get yours a gift card they’ll be thrilled to use (and probably on you, too). They can choose takeout, reserving a spot at the sushi bar, or an experience dining in the domes. SanKai’s got a crush on The Paper Feather. They, of course, have the cutest cards in town! The crew at SanKai loves Jen’s assortment of small gifts like candles, stickers, bath bombs, and art supplies to add a little something extra to any gift.

Soaring Heart Natural Beds loves finding hidden or not-so-hidden gems at Pear Tree Consignment. As they told us (and we totally agree), “Sustainable clothing finds are rewarding for us and the environment!” Inside Soaring Heart, they’re featuring their Heart Pillow. It’s the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one with cozy organic comfort.

Unwind, rejuvenate, and indulge with a gift of relaxation from Slate Salon + Spa. Choose a hydrating bath and body oil, invigorating body scrub, or decadent body butter. Complete their relaxation journey with a book from The Edmonds Bookshop to complete your honey’s experience.

Treasures & Teas is swooning over their double-walled heart mugs and rose gold heart tea infusers that make perfect Valentine’s gifts! They love perusing Musicology Co.—their friendly, inviting atmosphere, expansive music selection, and opportunities to see live music are the best around.

At Vinbero, you’ll find delightful house-made caramels infused with love and seasonal flavors, whipped up by their Master of Sweets Chef, Steph. They pair particularly well with a hot cup of tea from Treasures & Teas. The team at Vinbero loves all the teas from Treasures & Teas and especially appreciates that they carry unique local distributors like Market Spice and Barnes & Watson.

Treat your one and only to a Gurgle Pot from The Wooden Spoon. They’re a tried and true gift for any occasion. Pair the package with a bouquet and a bottle of wine from Vinbero for the perfect gift! Want to take your lover out instead? The Wooden Spoon team recommends The Clarified Cosmo at Vinbero.

Show Them (And Us!) The Love

You’ll find plenty of ways to love on your lover—and support your favorite Downtown Edmonds businesses—all month long. Share with us where you end up. Tag @edmondsdowntown in your posts on Instagram and Facebook, and add the hashtag #loveedmonds. We’ll share our favorites to our stories.

XOXO!

— By Whitney Popa

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, visit edmondsdowntown.org.