Sponsor spotlight: A senior’s guide to heart-healthy living this American Heart Month

Your heart is one of your body’s hardest-working muscles. It pumps oxygen-rich blood to all your vital organs, keeping them functioning properly. Recognized each February, American Heart Month reminds seniors just how important it is to keep their hearts in tip-top shape. Now is the perfect time to check in with your ticker and adopt simple, healthy habits that can lower your risk of heart disease and keep your heart strong. The Seniors Helping Seniors® team has put together a list of easy-to-follow tips that’ll help you stay heart-smart all year long. Continue reading for our advice to keep your heart in rhythm this month and beyond.

Heart Healthy Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Today

Heart health should be a top priority for older adults. According to The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. As we age, natural changes in the body, combined with common medical conditions like high cholesterol, hypertension, or diabetes, can increase the risk of heart disease. By adopting heart-healthy habits, you can reduce your risk and improve your overall well-being.

The Seniors Helping Seniors team wants to help you take control of your heart health. From balanced nutrition to regular exercise, we’ve gathered simple strategies that can help you build a stronger, healthier heart—starting today.

Keep Tabs on Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

High blood pressure and cholesterol can damage your heart, making it important for seniors to get their levels checked by a healthcare professional at least once a year. Regular monitoring helps detect changes early and allows you to work with your doctor to create a personalized care plan, whether that means dietary adjustments, exercise routines, or medications.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Your diet plays a big role in heart health, especially as you age. Prioritize fruits, veggies, and whole grains while cutting back on sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars. Here are some guidelines you can incorporate into your nutrition plan:

– Load up on plenty of fruits and veggies like leafy greens, carrots, bananas and apples.

– Swap out refined grains for whole-grain bread, pasta and rice.

– Switch to low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt and cheese.

– Focus on lean proteins like chicken, fish and beans.

Need help maintaining a healthy diet? A Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can assist with meal preparation, cooking, and cleaning — making mealtime a breeze with delicious, nutritious options tailored to your needs.

Stay Active

Regular physical activity is one of the best ways to protect your heart and improve your overall well-being. The CDC advises seniors to get at least 150 minutes of moderate cardio weekly, which can strengthen the heart and improve circulation.

Cardiovascular exercise doesn’t have to be intense — small steps add up. A daily 30-minute walk is a fantastic starting point, but feel free to mix it up with activities like:

– Swimming builds strength with minimal strain on your joints.

– Gardening is a fun way to stay active while enjoying nature.

– Play tennis or pickleball for a social and energetic exercise.

– Bust a move and break a sweat with a dancing workout.

Need extra encouragement? A Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can join you for walks or provide transportation to other activities, helping you stay motivated and moving.

Your heart works hard for you every single day — you can return the favor by making small yet meaningful lifestyle changes. This American Heart Month, take proactive steps to protect your heart and lower your risk of heart disease. Developing smart habits like maintaining a balanced diet, staying active, and monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol can have a lasting impact on your heart health, especially as you age.

Don’t wait to take charge of your heart health—start today! Contact the Seniors Helping Seniors team to learn how we can help you stay active, healthy, and happy all year long.

