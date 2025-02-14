Sponsor spotlight: A shopkeeper’s view of love

As a shopkeeper, I am sometimes gifted with moments of pure magic—small glimpses into the lives and love stories of the people who walk through my door.

One such moment happened over the holidays. A couple entered my shop, the kind of pair who had clearly spent most of their lives together. They wandered separately, each lost in their own quiet browsing. Then, in a hushed moment, the husband slipped up to the counter and handed me a small pie ornament, asking me to wrap it quickly before his wife noticed. I obliged, smiling at his sweet secrecy. Moments later, his wife approached with a book and the same request—to wrap it discreetly before her husband saw. The book’s topic? Pie.

I felt a lump in my throat as I realized what had just unfolded. Was it an inside joke? A shared tradition? A love language built over decades? Whatever the story, it was pure, unscripted love—woven through everyday moments and simple gestures.

This Valentine’s Day, I invite you to reflect on the memories that light up your heart, the ones that make your love story uniquely yours. Gifting is a beautiful way to honor those moments, whether through a sentimental token, a shared experience, or something that brings back a cherished memory.

At Bench & Board, we believe in gifts that bring a smile and remind someone just how much they are loved. A box of Louis Sherry Chocolate Truffles, nestled in a beautiful keepsake tin, is a decadent delight they’ll savor long after the last bite. A blooming jasmine plant, with its intoxicating scent, fills a home with warmth, while a heart-shaped ivy topiaryis a symbol of love that grows. Sprinkle edible flower petals on a favorite dessert or cocktail for a touch of whimsy or indulge in spa-quality body products to pamper the one you love.

Here in Edmonds, love is all around us—in our charming local shops, cozy cafés, intimate restaurants, and scenic waterfront walks. Whether you’re toasting at a wine tasting, watching the sunset over the Sound, or simply strolling hand-in-hand through town, there’s no better place to celebrate love in all its forms.

However, you mark this Valentine’s Day, may it be filled with warmth, connection, and the quiet beauty of being together. Celebrate love—big and small, romantic and platonic, past and present.

From our team at Bench & Board, Happy Valentine’s Day!

— By Jill Hall, Owner, Bench & Board

