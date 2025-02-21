Sponsor spotlight: Brighten up your wardrobe with spring birthstone jewelry

It may be February now, but blink and it’ll be spring! The days are already starting to get longer, and with that change comes spring cleaning, spring redecorating and spring wardrobe overhauling. It’s a season of refreshing change, and don’t forget about your jewelry box as you come out of your winter cocoon. This is a great time to invest in some new jewelry that makes you feel as bright and beautiful as a sunny day.

With the power to transform an outfit and put a smile on your face, jewelry is here to help you ring in the spring. That’s especially true if you happen to have a spring birthday. March, April, May and June babies have an extra reason to celebrate the season. We caught up with our friends over at Cline Jewelers to talk about spring birthstones and colorful custom jewelry.

March Birthstone Jewelry

March’s birthstone is the blue-green aquamarine. Named for the color of the sea, this birthstone was treasured in Ancient Rome. It was believed to keep sailors and travelers safe while at sea. It was also thought to promote happiness in romantic relationships. Aquamarine may be a soft pastel or a bold, vibrant turquoise hue.

“Aquamarine is one of those birthstones that doesn’t get enough love, in my opinion,” says store owner Andy Cline. “I always love a chance to work with aquamarine in our custom designs. There is just so much you can do with that color.”

With its youthful, dynamic energy, aquamarine is the perfect gemstone for your spring jewelry. This pair of aquamarine stud earrings will add a delicate pop of color to any look.

Or, go a little bolder with this estate diamond and pear cut aquamarine ring.

April Birthstone Jewelry

April babies are lucky to have the incomparable diamond as their birthstone. The diamond needs no introduction: an eternal symbol of beauty, rarity and romance. You can’t go wrong with any piece of diamond jewelry, and its sparkle is reminiscent of spring sunshine. However, if you’d like something a little more colorful, you could always go with one of April’s alternative birthstones.

“The two alternative birthstones officially recognized for April are sapphire and opal,” says Cline. “Whether you want to stick with the traditional diamond or you’re drawn to sapphires and opals, we have plenty of beautiful jewelry that incorporates those gems. And of course, we can always custom design a new piece for you.”

Sapphires and opals both have their own fascinating lore. Sapphires were extremely popular gems for royal families, because they were thought to attract blessings and bestow the wearer with wisdom and foresight. Many countries’ crown jewels include sapphires to this day. Opals, with their rainbow of shimmering color, were once believed to possess the powers of every gemstone combined. Because they look so otherworldly, ancient cultures often believed that opals fell from the skies during storms.

Cline Jewelers has a number of pieces that boast both diamonds and gemstones, perfect for April babies, like this stunning opal and diamond halo ring.

Those who prefer sapphires will love this sapphire and diamond ring.

May Birthstone Jewelry

May’s birthstone is the gorgeous emerald. This velvety green gem calls to mind the renewal of spring: green grass, new leaves and blossoming flowers. May is so associated with beautiful greenery that the Irish proudly nicknamed their nation the Emerald Isle for its verdant, rolling hills.

“When I think of spring, I think of emeralds,” says Andy Cline. “And the best part about these gems, I think, is that they really do go with everything.” Add a bit of bold color to a neutral outfit or take a vibrant, colorful look up a notch with a piece of emerald jewelry.

This emerald pendant, sitting on a trendy gold paperclip chain, features a gorgeous 2.21 carat step cut gem that’s certain to draw attention to your gorgeous look. Add a classic bezel setting, with all its vintage charm, and you have a new favorite piece on your hands.

June Birthstone Jewelry

June’s birthstone is the classic, elegant pearl. Symbolic of purity, innocence and new beginnings, this gem is perfect for the warm, sunny transition from spring into summer. Pearls have always had plenty of vintage charm, but they’ve also been one of the trendiest styles of the 2020s. If you haven’t hopped on the pearl wave yet, now is the time!

“Pearls are a great neutral gem that you can pair with just about anything,” says Cline. You can go with the classic pearl strands or pearl bracelets, or opt for something with a little bit of a modern twist. Mother of pearl, which is that iridescent material that forms along the inside shell of the oyster, is another unique way to bring pearls into your collection.”

This diamond and mother of pearl pendant is perfect for those who want the timeless beauty of pearls, but with a contemporary flair. The sunny motif adds even more springtime energy.

For a more classic pearl look, go with these stunning pearl hoop earrings.

Explore Birthstone Jewelry or Create Your Own at Cline Jewelers in Edmonds

You don’t need to be a spring baby to enjoy these gemstones, with all their rich color and classic, universal appeal. “Here at Cline Jewelers, we like to say that if you can dream it, we can design it–and that goes for everyone,” Cline says. “We have a huge collection of colored gemstones, and we invite you all to come take a look at them in person.”

If you don’t know where to start in your custom design journey, or if you happen to be a March, April, May or June baby, spring birthstones are a fantastic place to start. Varied and vibrant, these five birthstones would all make stunning additions to your wardrobe.

