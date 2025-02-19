Sponsor spotlight: Clam Strips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Indulge in mouthwatering Clam Strips from Scotty’s Food Truck this week. Perfectly crisp on the outside, tender and flavorful on the inside, these delectable bites are a true taste of the ocean.

– Lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection

– Served with your choice of French fries or crisp Caesar salad

– Accompanied by Scotty’s signature tartar sauce for dipping

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in the Calvary Church parking lot of Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.