Sponsor spotlight: Everything you have wanted to know about funeral service, but have been afraid to ask

Hello, I’m Julie Hartman, and I have been in funeral service for over 25 years, most of those years with Beck’s Tribute Center and Restlawn Memorial Park right here in Edmonds. Over this time, I have served many of you and your families in a variety of capacities.
As a funeral director, I’ve helped arrange your loved one’s funerals, celebrations of life, receptions, burials and designed cemetery markers. As a mortician, I have prepared your loved ones for viewings, wakes, rosaries and cremations.
Currently, I am here to help you pre-plan for yourself. I will make you aware of the laws and rules that go along with pre-planning, and what happens if you don’t. Once a month, I will share new features that are offered by Beck’s Funeral Home and cover issues that I think will be helpful in your planning process. If there is something that you’ve been “dying” to know, just ask, and I can highlight it for everyone. I’m sure you’re not the only one with that very question.
If you would like a more private opportunity to discuss your wishes, please contact me directly. Julie.Hartman@becksfuneralhome or 425-771-1234.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.