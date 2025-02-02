Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘All is Fair in Love and Art’

Gallery North, a cherished hub for local art since 1961, presents “All is Fair in Love and Art,” an exhibition featuring the creative talents of all members of the Gallery North Artist Co-op. This vibrant showcase will run throughout the month of February at 401 Main St. in Edmonds, inviting art lovers to explore a mesmerizing collection of paintings and handmade creations that celebrate love in all its forms.

Join us for the opening reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, when guests can meet the talented artists behind the works. Enjoy complimentary refreshments as you mingle with fellow art enthusiasts and celebrate the local creativity that thrives in our community.

Additionally, mark your calendars for Edmonds Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, when attendees can experience the artwork in an enchanting evening setting. Refreshments are included. This event offers a wonderful opportunity to connect with the artists and learn about their inspirations and artistic processes.

Gallery North is dedicated to promoting local art and supporting the vibrant artistic community in the Edmonds area. Doors are open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., welcoming visitors to immerse themselves in artworks that capture the essence of love and creativity.

For more information, visit gallerynorthedmonds.com or call 425-774-0946.

“From the Heart” Anne Lise Deering