Sponsor spotlight: Scratch Distillery shines at the 2024 SIP Northwest Spirits Competition 

Scratch Distillery has had an exceptional showing at this year’s SIP Northwest Spirits Competition, bringing home a total of nine prestigious awards. Competing against outstanding spirits from Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and British Columbia, our team is proud to celebrate these remarkable honors.

Platinum Awards

Edmonds Own Whiskey: Scratch Distillery Edmonds’ Own Whiskey is our single-barrel straight whiskey made from organic Skagit Valley grains. We blend an old-world grain mash bill of spelt, millet, white winter wheat, and malted barley. After distillation, our whiskey ages in new American oak for two years. The whiskey shows incredible complexity and richness with a smooth, balanced chocolate finish.

Rum: Fermented and distilled from organic Panela, a sustainable sourced, hand cut and cooked cane sugar. Intentionally fermented and distilled to highlight the notes of vanilla, banana and other tropical fruits. No added sugar. Savored in any number of cocktails, but also incredibly easy to sip neat.

Hatch Pepper Vodka: Infused with the vibrant flavors of Hatch peppers, this vodka delivers a kick of spice balanced by a crisp, clean profile. Perfect in a Bloody Mary, our Pepper-Berry Gimlet, or our Smoked Sage Southie cocktails!

Double Gold Awards

Lilikoi Liqueur (Fruit Category): Labor of love on this one. So messy and expensive but Kim was determined to find a way for her favorite flavor to make it into the bottle. This several year project ends with an extremely delicious liqueur with real passionfruit. Tart matches sweet with your new favorite flavor (if it wasn’t already). Hawaii in a bottle. Pairs excellent with vodka, gin, rum, sparkling wine, or in/as your favorite dessert. Our favorite is the Lilikoi Daiquiri!

Coffee Liqueur (Dessert Category): We steep fragrant vanilla beans and cocoa nibs in our organic Wheat Vodka, then blend it with cold brew from Walnut Street Coffee in Edmonds and a rich Demerara simple syrup for a smoothly delicious liqueur. You’ll love this classic flavor combination in a Black Russian or a Revolver, or surprise your guests with a Coffee Negroni.

Cask Strength Edmonds Own Whiskey: Cask Strength Edmonds Own Whiskey is our single-barrel straight whiskey made from a beautiful old-world grain mash bill of 45% Spelt, 23% Millet, 23% White Winter Wheat, 9% Malted Barley. This unique blend of grains is sourced from nearby Skagit Valley. After mash, fermentation and distillation, this whiskey has been aged in new American oak for four years. In bottle at 110 proof. Enjoy the wonderful nose of carmelized brown sugar, with a distictive abscense of any burn. Rich warm flavors of caramel, honey and dark chocolate swirl on the palate. Finishes with dark cherry, nutmeg and warmth.

Chai Liqueur (Non-Fruit Category): With your first sip, you feel the warmth of the ginger, the tickle of the cinnamon, the embrace of the cardamom. Your next taste reveals gentle tannins from the tea. One more sip and you’re completely transported. Scratch Chai Liqueur blends traditional masala chai spices with aromatic Darjeeling and Assam teas in our organic Wheat Vodka, along with a touch of simple syrup.

Gold Award

WAquavit (Specialty Category): A unique take on this Scandinavian classic, our aquavit boasts a complex blend of botanicals, including caraway orange peel, cardamom and dill, offering an intriguing flavor that soars in a Horatio or a Fremont Troll cocktail.

Silver Award

Smoked Single Malt Whiskey: This unique spirit showcases the essence of Skagit Valley, where the malted barley is carefully smoked over maple wood. Each sip reveals a symphony of flavors: the inviting aroma of a cozy campfire dances on the nose, while a luscious maple sweetness lingers beautifully on the palate. A true delight for whiskey lovers.

Join us in celebrating these achievements and the passion that drives Scratch Distillery. We’re looking forward to continuing to innovate and create exceptional spirits for all to enjoy.

