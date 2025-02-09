State Department of Ecology: Clearing the air around wood stove legislation

Buying a new wood stove is a major purchase. For many people in Washington, that stove will provide much of their heat in the winter months.

But are they getting what they paid for?

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, Washington’s performance standards for wood stoves are out of date. New federal standards are stronger — meaning less air pollution and higher performing stoves.

Those tough federal standards, though, come with a caveat: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s own analysis shows that their stove testing and certification program doesn’t measure up.

Ecology asked the Washington State Legislature to pass a measure to address this problem. Senate Bill 5174 (SB 5174) aligns state standards with federal standards and gives Ecology the authority to double check whether stoves really meet the standards. That way, the department can make sure and consumers are getting the product they expect, a wood stove that’s protective of their health and the environment. This is no small thing: Smoke from wood stoves is the largest source of wintertime air pollution, Ecology says.

Unfortunately, there has been some confusion about what that proposed legislation would really do, the department says.

What the bill does

Put simply, the bill helps protect air quality from pollution caused by under-performing wood stoves. It gives consumers confidence when they buy a new wood stove that it meets national standards and performs as it should. Properly certified wood stoves can protect the hearts and lungs of all Washingtonians, especially those people who are most vulnerable to smoke.

Importantly, nothing in the bill would ban the use of wood stoves — or require homeowners to replace an existing wood stove. The legislation would only apply to new wood stoves sold in Washington.

Aligning with federal air quality standards

Federal standards for wood stoves were updated several years ago, in the interest of public health. Manufacturers have largely met this challenge and support Washington’s state standards aligning with federal levels. Consistency benefits consumers, retailers, manufacturers, and public health.

Newer standards help with air quality

Wood can be an inexpensive form of heat and many people simply enjoy a nice fire.

The downside of burning wood is that smoke can contribute to air pollution, especially during temperature inversions that are common in winter. These inversions trap pollution close to the ground. With prolonged exposure to this kind of pollution, community members can experience heart and lung issues.

A modern, clean-burning wood stove produces far less smoke and pollution than an older, less advanced model. Less pollution means fewer burn bans and better health for the community.

Testing and certifying wood stoves

Several states and even the federal government itself have found that EPA is not properly certifying wood stoves. This means that consumers looking to buy a new wood burning device won’t know for sure if it truly meets federal standards — and some may be buying stoves that aren’t actually protective of human health.

EPA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has reported that the agency’s certification was carried out inappropriately. The OIG says the problem “…puts human health and the environment at risk…” because of the potential for increased pollution.

Washington, in partnership with other states, has been working with EPA to improve their certification program, but the progress is slow and action is needed, Ecology says.

SB 5174 would give Washington the ability to review documents submitted to EPA and certify for itself that federal standards have indeed been met. It would give Ecology authority to review test results and make sure customers are getting what they pay for.

Does not force homeowners to remove a wood stove or fireplace

To emphasize the facts of the matter: The proposed bill does not force families to replace existing wood stoves, fireplaces, or other sources of heat. It does not ban the sale of new wood stoves. It does not force a change-out of existing home heating devices, nor does it cart off your bundle of firewood.

However, if someone is ready to upgrade their wood burning device, we may help fund that purchase through replacement and turn-in programs. Homeowners can apply for grants through local clean air agencies and our regional offices. This bill will make sure that state grant funding goes only to wood stoves that are in compliance with federal standards.

Manufacturers not required to pay for new tests

The proposed legislation does not require manufacturers to retest products they have already submitted for EPA review unless major errors are found. Ecology says the function of SB 5174 is to make sure the department can review the reports already submitted to EPA and confirm standards were met.

Ecology will review testing reports submitted to EPA for certification. If deficiencies are found, the department will work with the manufacturer to address any issues.

Existing stock can still be sold

Finally, if an erroneously certified wood burning device is discovered, retailers do not have to immediately remove that product from their store shelves. SB 5174 allows a retailer a full year from the time of discovery to sell that product before any restrictions would take effect.

SB 5174 also protects consumers who wish to buy a used certified heating device. Once aligned with the federal standard, an older, less-efficient stove for sale could not be labeled as certified, even if it had previously met state emissions standards. Buying a used, uncertified wood stove is illegal in Washington.