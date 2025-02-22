State fire marshal offers safety tips on matches and lighter safety

Children are often curious about fire but may not fully understand the dangers of open flames, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says. Matches and lighters can be especially hazardous in the hands of young children, as they may not realize how quickly fire can spread, leading to serious injuries or even fatalities.

By taking the following precautions and having ongoing conversations about fire safety, you can help protect your family from the risks of accidental fires:

– Store matches and lighters out of children’s reach, ideally in a locked cabinet.

– Keep heat sources, like candles or stoves, away from flammable objects, and ensure children stay a safe distance away.

– Use only child-resistant lighters to reduce the risk of accidental ignition.

– Avoid buying novelty lighters that resemble toys, as they can confuse children and lead to dangerous situations. If you own these, keep them out of children’s hands.

– Teach young children never to touch matches or lighters.

– Talk openly with children about fire safety, including any risky behavior they might observe among their peers.

– Praise children for showing responsible and respectful behavior around fire.

– Ensure your home has functioning smoke alarms and test them regularly.

– Develop and practice a home escape plan with your family.

– Teach your children how to call the fire department in case of an emergency.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.