Support 7 reception and fundraising auction April 12 in Lynnwood

Support 7 is holding its fourth annual reception and auction from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Community Life Center in Lynnwood.

A nonprofit, Support 7 works alongside local firefighters, law enforcement and the medical examiner to provide victim support during times of crisis.

During the April 12 event, attendees can enjoy hearty appetizers, an espresso bar and Italian sodas. Bid on specially curated items at the silent auction as well as a few exceptional live auction items.

Dress code is business casual. Ticket prices are $90 per person $700 for a table of eight people ($20 aavings).

Register for your seat or table and learn more about event sponsorship opportunities here. Space is limited.