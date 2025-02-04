Teen Talk: Reflecting on Black History Month

People who like history can tell you about every hard-fought war in the U.S., influential figures in shaping our nation, and details around each of the 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Simply watch one episode of Jeopardy and you’ll be amazed by how much history a person can remember without any notes. It’s impressive.

Others would prefer to look only forward. Just ask any history teacher if students have ever fallen asleep in their classes. Some people feel that learning about history — any history —is like reading the fine print on a nutrition label affixed to food products. Most would acknowledge there’s probably something useful to gain by understanding it; they just don’t feel it’s worth the time or effort that it would take to comprehend its value. In a world of competing demands for time, that’s an understandable perspective — whether you agree with it or not. After all, “It isn’t where you come from; it’s where you’re going that counts.” according to Ella Fitzgerald.

Black History Month shines a light on the future, but it’s also often used to reflect on the past. The question is, is it really relevant, or just one more meaningless school activity? Compounding the matter, according to the U.S. Census Data from 2022, Black or African American (non Hispanic) people make up 1.99 % of the population in Edmonds, 4.79 % in Mountlake Terrace and 8.41% in Lynnwood. Not surprisingly, unless you are a serious history buff, for some it can feel artificial and even boring to learn about accomplishments that Black people have made to our society, especially when it may feel like there is so little personal relevance. Others understand that Black history has a direct impact on everyone.

For many Black students, learning about the accomplishments of people who look like them offers a source of hope for what can be achieved. It’s not just a theoretical ‘what-if’ exercise. Edmonds-Woodway High School student Taga Okoloko is inspired by “Frederick Douglass because after he escaped from slavery, he used his voice to advocate for other Black people and for women to be able to vote. He spent his life fighting for the freedom and equality of Black people.” That’s an important part of U.S. history, though it may be less commonly told.

Mountlake Terrace High School student Amaya Brazil says that for her, the most inspirational Black figure is Maya Angelou “because of her involvement in the civil rights movement”. “She used her writing to help flip the narrative on how Black Americans were viewed in society,” Brazil says.

Brazil is a great example of a young, transformational leader, learning from leaders who came before her. She has been the president of the Black Student Union (BSU) at Mountlake Terrace for two years. Prior to that, she started her middle school’s first-ever BSU “because of the lack of safe spaces for Black students.”

As BSU president at Mountlake Terrace HS, Brazil has done her best to educate the rest of her school on the importance of the month. “Black History Month is the one time of the year where Black students are able to see themselves in the curriculum,” she says. When asked about the meaningful things Mountlake Terrace High School has done during Black History Month, Brazil says, “BSU tries to go above and beyond to highlight the importance – we incorporate the school by creating spirit week to dress up and educate our student body on history they might not know of.”

Sara Hall, activities coordinator at Lynnwood High School, has noted the valuable role that junior Meron Merid has played in planning an all-school celebration acknowledging Black history.

Both Brazil and Okoloko expressed the need for personal involvement. “In order to change the future, keep history alive, and serve as a role model, I intend to keep on acknowledging the efforts and achievements made by Black people in history, because it’s not just Black history, it’s American history,” Okoloko says. “I intend to stand up against any injustice or inequalities I see in my everyday life.”

Brazil is using her skills and platform as a leader to promote change in our community. She has worked with the Mountlake Terrace City Council and other affinity clubs within her high school and is serving on the Edmonds School Board as a student advisor and also sits on the school district’s Student Superintendent Committee.

The bottom line: The past can inspire and influence the future.

Regardless of how you feel about history, it invites us to learn from past mistakes and consider what our own personal legacy can be. Rosa Parks once said that “Each person must live their life as a model for others.” After all, maybe the students of tomorrow will be learning lessons from history based on our individual and collective contributions to the world today

— By Amelie LaPorte-Manahan

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a sophomore at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.