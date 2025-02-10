The State of Edmonds Waters: Part 5 — Change for the better

Part 5 of a 5-part series. You can read part 1 here, part 2 here, part 3 here and part 4 here.

This final article in a series about the State of Edmonds Waters will focus on change for the better.

The previous articles on stormwater, our streams, marine waters and the Edmonds Marsh and estuary described some serious problems. To recap, our streams are degraded. Increased flows erode channels, fish passage is blocked and stormwater introduces toxins. The damaged streams, combined with shoreline armoring for the railroad and marina, have affected marine waters and near shore habitat. The Edmonds Marsh is a small remnant, cut off from Puget Sound.

But even now there is tremendous work being done to address stormwater and restore aquatic habitat around Puget Sound, involving federal, state and local agencies. Successful projects in our neighborhood include installing catch basin filters to remove pollutants from street runoff, the Chase Lake Regional Detention pond created by Snohomish County Surface Water Management Division (SnoCo) to reduce downstream flooding, and facilities in Mountlake Terrace to treat and detain stormwater. The Tulalip Tribes and the Stillaguamish Tribe (the Tribes) are both engaged in habitat restoration.

When the subject of restoration is raised, many worry about the cost. Undoing years of damage is expensive, but substantial funding is available for this work. In each of the last two years SnoCo and the Tribes have received over $100 million in grants for these projects. SnoCo also collects surface water (stormwater) fees.

Edmonds is facing financial problems, but it has resources including a stormwater utility that collects fees. Unfortunately, most of that money is used for street maintenance, sweeping streets and cleaning catch basins. Because streets in Edmonds are exempt from paying stormwater fees but are maintained by the city, the stormwater fees subsidize streets and automobiles. More of the stormwater fees could and should be used to construct stormwater treatment facilities and restore stream channels.

In an important step, Edmonds included partial funds for a grant writer in this year’s budget, enabling the city to apply for and receive grants for many purposes. Improving our aquatic resources should be one goal for grants. Investing in a grant writer will certainly pay for itself several times over.

What changes can we make? Catch basin filters are available and inexpensive and there are locations in existing street rights-of-way (not parks) that could be used for constructing stormwater filters and detention facilities. One interesting possibility is the 5th Avenue split from SR-104. Other locations are available for constructing facilities to detain peak flow discharges from streets, including vegetated swales to treat street runoff.

Installing log structures in Perrinville Creek, upstream in Southwest County Park, and removing the city’s unpermitted diversion structure would restore the fish passage, stabilize the stream channel and reduce erosion. A similar project can be seen in Hylebos Creek, in Federal Way.

The Unocal property should be excavated to expand the Edmonds Marsh and recreate an estuary with an open-water connection to Puget Sound.

As it maintains or replaces the breakwaters, the Port of Edmonds should work with regulatory agencies to design and build a more gradual shore, affording protection to migrating juvenile salmon.

Most important, it is also clear there is public support, and resources, for this work. Edmonds citizen volunteers manage the Native Plant Demonstration Garden, remove invasive plants from the Edmonds Marsh and from parks. The Stream Team monitors stream conditions, the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, Pilchuck Audubon Society, the Edmonds Stewards, Sierra Club and other groups and individuals share the work of preserving and restoring.

Edmonds is blessed with inspirational aquatic resources, but they are degraded. We can ensure future generations can enjoy them. Let’s get to work.

— By Bill Derry

Edmonds resident Bill Derry is the president of the Pilchuck Audubon Society and a member of the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates. He previously served six years on the board of directors for People for Puget Sound.