‘There’s a need out there’: Here’s how a spare room can save youth in Snohomish County

Snohomish County residents who have a spare room in their home could make a difference in a young person’s life simply by providing them a safe space to grow and stay at.

Cocoon House, an Everett-based organization that focuses on youth homelessness, is searching for more host families that can offer teenagers (12-17 years old) experiencing or at risk of homelessness a place to stay for up to 21 days.

“This is a really meaningful volunteer opportunity,” Cocoon House CEO Joe Alonzo said.

Host families can be a single person, couple or family. They don’t need to be a parent or guardian. They must be 21 years old and up. They must go through an application process, background check, home inspection and extensive training before hosting.

A case manager would work closely with the youth, and a program coordinator would work closely with the host family. After 21 days, the goal is to reunite the youth with their family or help them find another safe place to live.

Host homes are not foster homes. Young people who stay in host homes are not part of the child welfare system. Being a host home is voluntary. The organization has a small stipend available if a host home needs support to offset groceries or other basic needs.

Alonzo said the host homes program is a short-term shelter model dedicated to helping young people who may have left home for the first time or have been kicked out of their home, among other reasons.

The program started about four years ago in response to the need for more youth shelter and housing, Alonzo said. Host homes, in comparison to foster homes, have a more hands-on approach.

Briana, who lives in Everett, has hosted five young people so far. The My Neighborhood News Network omitted host families’ last names for security reasons and to preserve their privacy.

Briana said she has always been passionate about helping youth. She learned about the program after reading about it in a newsletter. The first young person she hosted expressed gratitude and asked for a hug the first evening.

About a year later, the young person saw Briana at a store and told her that she saved their life and is doing great because of her.

“That’s one of the most amazing things that ever happened in my life,” Briana said.

Jeanee, who also lives in Everett, said she and her husband decided to be a host home because it was an opportunity to give some tangible help. She said they feel fortunate to even have the space and resources to do so.

“What else can you do that is going to make a difference?” Jeanee said. “There’s a need out there.”

Briana said the number of young people in need is numerous, and those who have the space to make them feel safe for a short period of time can make all the difference.

“If we can let them know that they matter, it could change their entire trajectory,” Briana said.

Those interested in being a host family can call 425-529-4944 or email hosthomes@cocoonhouse.org.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.