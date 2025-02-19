TV host Besa Gordon announced as closing speaker for Edmonds International Women’s Day

Fox 13 Seattle TV host Besa Gordon will be the closing speaker for Edmonds International Women’s Day, set for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Gordon hosts “Back2Besa” on Fox 13 Seattle, Fox Soul,and the FOX Local App, produced by Converge Media. According to an event news release, she is known for her energetic and relatable style, which has made her a beloved figure in the Pacific Northwest. Through “Back2Besa,” she spotlights local restaurants, changemakers and community foundations, all while uplifting the community.

“We are honored to have Besa Gordon as our closing speaker,” said Robin Ullman, chief operating oficer at Edmonds Waterfront Center, which is sponsoring the event. “Her commitment to community empowerment and her ability to connect with people on a personal level make her the perfect choice to inspire and motivate our attendees.”

Now in its seventh year, International Women’s Day includes breakout sessions, brunch and a hosted happy hour catered by Shooby Doo Catering.

You can find more information and register here.