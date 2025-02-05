‘Uncovering Seattle’s Lost Cemetery’ topic of latest author and speaker series presentation in Edmonds Feb. 20

What happened to the 3,260 people buried at the Duwamish Cemetery (otherwise known as Seattle’s Potter’s Field) when it was erased in 1912 for the dredging and straightening of the Duwamish River? Cari Simson and Elke Hautala of Invisible Histories will speak about “Uncovering Seattle’s Lost Cemetery” during the next Edmonds Author/Speaker Series event presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop.

Withe the goal of visually and viscerally connect the public to experiences from the past, Simon and Hautala’s Invisible Histories podcast unearths diverse local stories and forgotten places. They have been featured on KING 5 Evening, and presented for many organizations including the Pacific Northwest Historians Guild.

Learn about this untold history from South Seattle while engaging with the themes of industrial growth, marginalized perspectives and collective memory. The talk focuses on how Invisible Histories discovered the “lost” Potter’s Field that was part of the larger King County Poor Farm property, how someone would end up buried there, and some of the stories of those buried there. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to delve into this forgotten story from Seattle’s past.