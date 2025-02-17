Warriors eighth-grade girls feeder team takes President’s Day tourney championship

The Class of 2029 Edmonds-Woodway eighth-grade girls basketball feeder team traveled to Ellensburg to take on new competition from the east side of the state and came away with the championship at the Top Tier President’s Day Classic Feb. 16.

The Warriors were led by point guard Amara Leckie, who received championship game player of the game honors. Leckie hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and had multiple assists, rebounds and steals in the final quarter.

During the weekend, Warrior Madeline Kost led the team in rebounds and Eva Hopkins led the team in points.

The Warriors improved to 15-0 on the year and will look to defend their Wesco Feeder Championship next weekend at Lakewood High School

Next weekend’s championship will wrap up the girls’ feeder career and the players will prepared to join the high School program next year, Manning said.

The Warriors beat Eastmont from Wenatchee in the semifinals 39-38. They then went on to beat a very talented AAU team, Supreme, from Spokane 42-41 on a late post-up bucket by Alyssa Rincon, Coach Matt Manning said.