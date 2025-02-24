Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses to fatality collision near Marysville

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Feb. 24 fatality collision on Interstate 5 in Marysville that may have followed a road rage incident.

According to a WSP news release, a silver 2003 Subaru Legacy was northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 201 — between the 88th and 116th Streets exit — just before 6 a.m. when it left the road to the right and struck a tree approximately 50 feet off the freeway. A witness reported there was a road rage incident between the Subaru and a gray sedan prior to the collision, the patrol said.

WSP said that a 48-year-old Snohomish man died in the crash. His identification was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses of the collision or the possible road rage incident prior to the collision are asked to call Detective Jeff Rhue at 360-654-1142 or email him at Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov. Detectives also request any in-car dash camera footage from the collision or the possible road rage incident prior to the collision.