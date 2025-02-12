Welcome to new advertising sponsor Edmonds Historical Museum

Welcome to our new advertising sponsor, the Edmonds Historical Museum, located at 118 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
The museum has amassed over 26,000 objects, documents and photographs representing the history and heritage of Edmonds and the greater South Snohomish County area. They are dedicated to the core values of their origins: sharing and promoting the history of the community. They hope you’ll plan a visit soon.
Thursday and Friday: 1-4 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.