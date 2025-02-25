Westgate Elementary placed in lockdown Monday while police investigate threat

Edmonds’ Westgate Elementary School was placed in lockdown Monday afternoon after a student reported receiving a text a day earlier — on Sunday — with personal information and threats to cause violence at the school.

Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said that police officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Monday to a threat call at Westgate Elementary School, 9601 220th St. S.W., at the request of the school principal. Responding officers were told about the threats the student had received Sunday, which included a picture of a gun, McClure said.

“Officers initially maintained an enhanced presence at the school while they investigated the allegations and worked to determine their credibility,” McClure said. Police found evidence of the threat on the victim’s cell phone and identified the suspect, who is is another student.

School officials were updated, and officers contacted the parents of the suspect, McClure said.

Edmonds School District Assistant Supt. Greg Schwab said a message emailed to Westgate Elementary families that the modified lockdown was in place for about 40 minutes Monday.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Schwab wrote. “We appreciate the swift response from our local law enforcement partners and all they do to keep our schools and community safe. We encourage all community members — students, staff, and parents — to always say something if they hear or see anything that causes them concern. If you ever become aware of any perceived threats or suspicious activity, please report it immediately so that it can be promptly and thoroughly investigated.”