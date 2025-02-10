With new 6 PM start time Tuesday, council to hold public hearing on STEP Housing ordinance

With a new start time of 6 p.m., the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 11 business meeting will hold a public hearing on an interim ordinance for STEP Housing, among other agenda items.

The council at its Jan. 28 meeting approved an amended interim ordinance on STEP Housing, based on requirements of House Bill 1220. The state legislation requires changes to the city’s development regulations to allow four specific housing types: emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing.

According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, “STEP, like emergency shelters, emergency housing and transitional housing, may help individuals and families experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs while they wait for affordable permanent housing to become available. By offering an alternative, STEP can reduce the number of people living and sleeping in unsafe conditions and divert people from living in public spaces.”

The interim ordinance approved by the council Jan. 28 includes two amendments from Council President Neil Tibbott — first, that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. And second, that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes.

You can learn more about STEP Housing in our related story here.

Other items on the Feb. 11 council agenda:

– A resolution extending the city’s temporary emergency sick leave policy

– An amended contract for the Walls Law Firm to provide prosecuting attorney services.

– Elected official training regarding “elections activity and ballot measures” from City Attorney Jeff Taraday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings beginning at 6 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also watch virtually using this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.