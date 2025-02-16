Woodway Town Council to meet Feb. 18

The Woodway Town Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. The meeting is a day later than usual due to the President’s Day holiday.

You can also attended remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 481 905 708#.

Among the items on the Feb. 18 agenda: an interlocal agreement with Water Resource Inventory Area 8 for Chinook salmon conservation planning; appointment of councilmembers to regional organizations and study session planning.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.