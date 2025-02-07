Workhorse Coworking and Edmonds Chamber announce ‘Lunch & Learn’ series collaboration

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Workhorse Coworking have announced a new collaboration on a monthly “Lunch & Learn” series, starting Thursday, Feb. 27.

The series will be hosted at Workhorse Coworking and will feature a workshop-style program for small business owners, along with an opportunity for mingling and networking over lunch. While the sessions will be geared toward entrepreneurship, topics will appeal to any business owner looking to hone their skills and bolster their business.

“Since Workhorse launched its coworking space in 2020, we have had a close relationship with their team, and we are excited to take that a step further with this partnership,” said Erica Sugg, the chamber’s membership engagement director. “Their dedication to providing a supportive, welcoming environment in which small businesses can thrive has inspired many creative programming ideas, such as their monthly lunch and learn presentations. When looking to launch our own midday workshop series for our members, it felt like a natural fit to reach out about working together to build on what they’ve started.”

Whitney Popa, Workhorse coworking manager, said that Workhorse has been hosting lunch & learn events for the past few years. The company is “thrilled to expand not only our knowledge footprint but also our local impact,” Popa said. “Our focus is always community first, so partnering with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce to bring more continuing education to more business owners was an easy yes for us.”

Popa will lead the first event of the collaborative series, which focuses on the whys and hows of hosting a blog on a company website. In addition to managing operations at Workhorse, Whitney is a writer, consultant and recently-published author. The lunch and workshop runs from noon-1 p.m., but the event will open at 11:30 a.m. for an optional half-hour of social connections. A light lunch is included in the registration, which is free for members of Workhorse Coworking and/or the Edmonds Chamber, and $25 for the general public.

Registration is open now here.