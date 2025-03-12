12th annual Seattle Catholic Men’s Conference at Holy Rosary Parish May 24

The 12th annual Seattle Catholic Men’s Conference is scheduled for May 24 at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds.

Titled “Refined Through Love: Becoming the man you are called to be,” the conference features several speakers including Bishop Eusebio Elizondo of the Archdiocese of Seattle, author and speaker Jason Evert, who runs the Chastity Project, and Abraham Lewis, an offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks and member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood.

